The presidents of the Big 10 conference have reportedly voted to cancel their college football season in the fall — a move which would make them the first power conference to abandon the season and strike a seismic blow to the sport being played this fall.

According to the Detroit Free-Press, citing three people with knowledge of the decision, the conference will formally announce on Tuesday that it is cancelling fall football. The conference is comprised of a number of college football powerhouses including; Ohio State, Michigan, and Nebraska.

A senator representing the Cornhusker state, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), penned a letter to Big 10 presidents (obtained by Sports Illustrated) imploring them to not to cancel.

“This is a moment for leadership,” Sasse wrote. “These young men need a season.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents, identifying reasons why he believes college football should be played.@SINow obtained a copy. Sasse is a former university president. pic.twitter.com/xrpRjiWREf — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020

Late Sunday night, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — the most high profile player in college football and the expected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — started a hashtag #WeWantToPlay. But Lawrence also came out in support of a college football players union — an idea which would transform college football fundamentally.

President Donald Trump quote-tweeted Lawrence and came out in support of saving the season, but did not comment on Lawrence’s proposal for a players association.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he wrote.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

