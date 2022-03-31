Las Vegas Will Host New Formula 1 Night Race Right Down Iconic Strip in 2023

Start your engines race fans as another Formula 1 event is coming stateside after it was announced Wednesday that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in 2023. This marks the third race being held in the United States, joining Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas.

Sin City last hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but 2023 marks the first time F1 will be racing down the iconic Las Vegas strip, passing famous hotels and casinos alike.

The track will consist of 14 turns running for 3.8 miles, with top speeds expected to reach around 212 mph. The Grand Prix will be over 50 laps in total.

BREAKING: F1 to host night race in Las Vegas from 2023!#F1 @Vegas pic.twitter.com/jtXbzKioV4 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022

The news was announced at a Las Vegas Wednesday evening, with Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in attendance.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” Maffei said. “The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” Domenicali added. “There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com