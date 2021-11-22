LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Get Suspensions After Bloody Altercation

LeBron James has been suspended for one game and Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games by the NBA following an ugly incident in Detroit on Sunday, reported Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for his role in the roughhousing with LeBron James on Sunday. James was suspended one game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2021

During the third quarter of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, James and Stewart angled for a rebound on a missed free throw by the Pistons’ Jerami Grant. As they jockeyed for the ball, James appeared to take a vicious swipe at Stewart’s face, causing him to bleed. The team later said he required five stitches.

The hit incensed Stewart, who needed to be restrained by teammates and staff. He attempted to go at James multiple times but was held back. James received a flagrant foul two, which meant an automatic ejection. Stewart was hit with two technical fouls, which is also meant an automatic ejection. Laker Russell Westbrook also received a technical during the melee.

James’ teammate Anthony Davis defended him after the game.

“Everyone in the league knows Bron isn’t dirty… It wasn’t on purpose. We weren’t going to allow him to charge our brother like that.”

Los Angeles prevailed 121-116.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com