Lebron James Wins ‘Razzie’ For Worst Actor in Space Jam

There haven’t been many reasons to celebrate in Tinseltown this year for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, as his team is threatening to miss the playoffs with only a few games to go in the regular season.

But at least James can add another trophy to his collection (even if he doesn’t want it) as the Space Jam star took home the Golden Raspberry award for “Worst Actor” over the weekend.

The “Razzies,” as they are commonly called, are a parody-based spinoff of the Oscars that have now entered their 42nd year of distributing awards for poor film performances. James beat out actual actors like Ben Platt, Mark Wahlberg, and Scott Eastwood to win the award for incompetent acting in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The movie boasts a mediocre 4.4 out of 10 on IMDB and a horrific 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, making James’ award wholly unsurprising.

To add insult to injury, Joe Pytka, the director of the original film starring Michael Jordan, weighed in on the comparison between the two lead actors and said James is nowhere near Jordan in the remake.

“It’s not Space Jam. Space Jam is Michael Jordan. No matter how much LeBron wants to be a great player — and he is a great player — he’s not Michael Jordan. There will never be another Michael Jordan,” Pytka told Indie Wire.

James also took home a Razzie for Worst Screen Combo, while the movie took Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel from the award show.

Clearly not a great week for James as his team fell to the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night after holding a 20-point lead at halftime. At least he got some new silverware — a silver lining, right?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com