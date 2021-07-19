Fox Sports’ host Skip Bayless has a documented history of being a LeBron James’ critic. Expectedly, the 69-year-old Bayless has nothing nice to say about LeBron’s version of Space Jam, a PG movie geared toward kids.

“I kept dozing off cause it’s two-hours long which is TOO long,” Bayless said, telling his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe how he and his wife watched Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“Because LeBron is a nice guy, I’m going to try to be a nice guy today and give his new movie a C,” Bayless adds, crediting his generous grade to LeBron’s co-star Don Cheadle. “To me, the new Space Jam is no closer to the original than LeBron is to Michael Jordan the basketball player.”

“The new Space Jam, in the end comes off as this big, loud, overlong mess of a movie,” Bayless said. “A big budget movie that is trying so hard, that it tried too hard to be the original, or top the original…LeBron cannot be Michael Jordan or beat Michael Jordan and I think he lost badly once again to Michael Jordan in this movie.”

LeBron’s Space Jam was mocked by many older analysts and sports fans, with critics giving it a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But the audience was much more generous, scoring it 81% on the same movie review site, helping Space Jam become a box office hit as the No. 1 grossing film in its first weekend.

“If you watch these (Space Jam movies) back to back like we did,” Bayless continued. “You’ll find that Jordan was far better at playing himself than LeBron was at playing himself…Michael Jordan comes off as completely comfortable playing Michael Jordan. He’s cooler, he’s funnier, he’s completely in control.”

“LeBron kept coming across as trying so hard to, ‘look everybody! I’m ACTING’…he came off like a first-timer in a high school play,” Bayless said of the Lakers superstar.

Watch above via, Fox Sports

