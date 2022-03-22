LeBron Put in Headlock by Kevin Love After Absolutely Posterizing Him

LeBron James authored one of the great posterizations of our time – against his former teammate Kevin Love, no less. That prompted the Cleveland Cavaliers big man to put LeBron in a headlock.

James and Love won the NBA title in 2016 with the Cavs.

Love was most definitely lost when James dunked on him into oblivion Monday night.

Trailing 60-58 with just under three minutes to go in the second quarter, Lakers guard Austin Reaves made an otherwise unremarkable underhanded pass to LeBron who was slicing down the key. As he charged through the lane with ball in hand, Love was the last line of the Cavs defense.

It did not go well for Love.

THROW IT DOWN LEBRON!! 🔨🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZwHqMQZZqB — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 22, 2022

“LeBron! Look out below!” reacted Lakers play-by-play man Bill McDonald.

“Oh my lord,” said color commentator Stu Lantz, who, for emphasis reiterated, “Oh. My. Lord.”

Just before the third quarter began, Love went over to LeBron to acknowledge the latter’s monster dunk on him by putting him in a mega headlock.

Love eventually released the good-natured headlock on his former teammate.

The Lakers went on to win 131-120. James finished with a triple double, notching 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

