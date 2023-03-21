LISTEN: Japanese Announcers Lose Their Minds After Walk-Off Win Against Mexico In World Baseball Classic

The Japanese announcers for the World Baseball Classic delivered an epic call after watching their country’s squad rally in the bottom of the 9th to beat Mexico in Monday’s semifinal contest and move on to the championship game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Japan was down 5-4 and three outs away from elimination. Los Angeles Angeles star Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a double. Masataka Yoshida was walked and became the winning run on first base.

Munetaka Murakami came up and knocked a line drive into left-center field to score both runs and win Monday night’s semifinal matchup 6-5. The end tof the game was exhilarating, and Japanese television call more than met the moment.

AS CALLED ON JAPANESE TV: pic.twitter.com/3zzrOXp0O5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 21, 2023

An absolutely incredible call. The excitement in the broadcast booth matched the intensity the fans had at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Japan will move on to meet Team USA — which defeated Cuba on Sunday night in the first semifinal matchup for the tournament. A game that saw a protestor run on the field with a “Libertad” sign to highlight the prisoners who were arrested due to a countrywide protest on July 11th. Earlier in that game, fans seated directly behind home plate held a sign that read, “Abajato Dictadura.”

Team Japan, who has won two titles in this tournament already, will play in its third WBC Championship game against the United States.

