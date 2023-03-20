WATCH: Protestor Storms Field During World Baseball Classic USA-Cuba Game With ‘Libertad’ Sign

A protestor stormed LoanDepot Field during the World Baseball Classic’s United States and Cuba game with a “libertad” sign.

The semifinal matchup in Miami was stopped in the sixth inning when a protestor walked in from right-center field with the sign. The man received loud cheers as he continued to show the sign as he strolled between United States outfielders Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.

The protestor was on the field for almost 20 seconds before security intervened, and when members of the staff got to the activist, he did not fight back and continued to hold up the sign that read:

LIBERTARD PARA LOS PRESOS CUBANS DEL 11 DE JULIO!!!

Se tira una persona a protestar al terreno en la sexta entrada con USA arriba 9-2 ante Cuba. “Libertad” ha sido el cántico durante todo el partido. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/v69UYhwXWh — Jorge Figueroa Loza (@jorgefloza) March 20, 2023

The activist referred to Cuban citizens who were arrested during a countrywide protest on July 11th, 2021. It became one of the largest demonstrations since the Cuban Revolution in 1959. Many Cuban citizens were detained by the police that day.

The BBC reported that more than 1,000 protestors were arrested, and 297 of those people received prison sentences.

Earlier in the game, fans seated directly behind home plate held a sign that read, “Abajato Dictadura.”

You bring the Cuban national team to Miami to play the 🇺🇸USA🇺🇸 you better expect Miami Cubans to root for the team that stands for liberty and freedom and not be silent about the communists on the island. pic.twitter.com/dwUJ8InVOT — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 20, 2023

As told by ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, America’s third baseman, Nolan Arenado, felt the energy in the building leading up to the game. The St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman was born and raised in southern California, but his parents both have Cuban ancestors.

“To be quite honest with you, there’s a lot of anxious feelings,” Arenado said. “You know, if it wasn’t for the sacrifices my grandparents made to get here for my parents, I don’t know if I would have been the player I am today, so there’s a lot of feeling I feel toward it. I respect them, I respect the players, but we have a job to do.”

Team USA went on to beat Cuba 14-2 in a very lopsided contest. America will play the winner of Monday’s semifinal game between Japan and Mexico for Tuesday’s championship game in the World Baseball Classic.

