‘Mad Dog’ Russo Rages at Coverage of Taylor Swift Attending Chiefs Game: ‘Let Me Watch the Football!’

Those familiar with sports commentator Chris “Mad Dog” Russo expected him to be fairly upset with all the Taylor Swift coverage in the NFL community.

Still, his Wednesday rant managed to exceed expectations.

On Sunday, Swift attended the Chiefs-Bears game and seemingly confirmed the rumors that she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating. In fact, she even sat next to Kelce’s mother in one of the suites.

Her sighting at the game has not only caused a media frenzy, but has also proven to be quite the financial boost. The Chiefs game ended up scoring massive ratings and Kelce’s jersey sales saw a 400% spike.

During his “What Are You Mad About?” segment on ESPN’s First Take, Russo first took issue with Swift already meeting his family.

“I courted my lovely wife for a long time,” Russo said. “The last thing that I did … was take her to see Mom and Dad five minutes into the relationship. ‘Hey, my name’s Chris. You wanna hang out? Sure, I’ll hang out. Well, why don’t you come to my football game on Sunday afternoon and sit with my old lady in the box!’ This (Donna) Kelce thing is … I can’t take it!

“All FOX cared about on Sunday was showing Taylor in the booth banging on the wall and the mother was all annoyed!”

Russo then offered the theory that all of this is merely Swift’s way of promoting her new album. He also decided to randomly take aim at Kelce for having so many commercials.

“Enough of that relationship!” Russo said. “I’m an old man. I get you. Get off my lawn! I get it. Let me watch the football!”

