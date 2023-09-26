Taylor Swift Helps Power Fox to Utterly Massive NFL Ratings, Particularly Across All Female Demographics

Just days after Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, her influence is already starting to have a massive impact on the NFL.

Swift — amid rumors that she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating — sat with Kelce’s family in one of Arrowhead Stadium’s suites during the game. Fox’s broadcast fully leaned into the narrative, showing multiple shots of Swift after plays involving Kelce. When the tight end eventually scored a touchdown, the broadcast immediately switched to a shot of the suite where she was seen cheering him on.

Naturally, Swifties — the name given to her fanbase — were quick to support whatever she supported. A Fanatics spokesperson told the Associated Press that Kelce’s jersey sales saw a massive jump of nearly 400 percent on Sunday.

That impact was also seen in the game’s rating. On Tuesday, FOX revealed that the Chiefs game — a 41-10 blowout against the Chicago Bears — was the most-watched television program of the week across all networks with 24.3 million viewers.

In the afterglow of Sunday, America’s Game of the Week scored the week’s most-watched telecast on any network. Week 3’s national @NFLonFOX window also ranked first among F12-17, F18-34, F18-49 and F2+ demos this week. pic.twitter.com/dIluv7PaGa — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 26, 2023

Not only did the blowout attract a surprisingly massive audience, but it also managed to dominate every female demographic. In that same tweet, FOX announced that the game ranked first among females 12-17, 18-34, 18-49, and 2+.

At this point, it would be unwise to underestimate the power of Swift’s fanbase. In a partnership with Google, Swift challenged her fans to solve 33 million puzzles to reveal several song titles from her album 1989. The puzzles were solved within 24 hours, and Google — a search engine that handles billions of visits each day — had trouble handling the traffic.

