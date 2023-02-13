‘Melancholy’ Jesse Watters Rips Call at End of Super Bowl, Says His Eagles ‘Were Murdered by a Referee’

Philadelphia Eagles fan and co-host of The Five, Jesse Watters, is not taking his team’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs very well.

The game’s ending was marred by a controversial defensive holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. Kansas City was inside Philadelphia’s 20-yard line facing 3rd and 8 with the game tied and less than two minutes left. During the play, Bradberry tugged on the jersey of Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, which drew a flag for a five-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

Bradberry copped to the hold after the game, but many Eagles and non-Eagles fans questioned whether it hindered Smith-Schuster’s ability to run his route.

Instead of having to settle for a field goal and kicking the ball off to Philadelphia, Kansas City got a fresh set of downs that allowed them to bleed the clock and kick the eventual game-winner with just eight seconds left. The Chiefs won 38-35.

“As I was walking down to the studio today, a producer said ‘Jesse, I’m sorry for your loss,'” Watters explained. “And I thought to myself, did someone die? And then I realized she was talking about the Eagles. And then, in a way, I realized the Eagles did die, not of natural causes. They were murdered by a referee who should’ve kept the flag in his pocket.”

Watters recounted the play and how it went wrong for Philadelphia.

“There’s holding on every play,” he said. “You can throw the flag on every play. That did not interfere with his ability to catch the ball. The ball was uncatchable.”

He went on to predict the Eagles would have at least tied the game on the ensuing possession if the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal.

“And I’m melancholy,” he continued. “But it reminds me of the way I felt after the election, both elections.”

Watters then asked for “time” to process what happened.

Co-host Harold Ford disagreed with his assessment.

“I thought the call at the end of the game was right,” he said.

“No it wasn’t, Harold,” Watters protested. “Everybody knows it was a bad call.”

Watters speculated that the reason Bradberry admitted to the penalty was to avoid a fine.

