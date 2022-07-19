Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Applauded and Called Out for Speaking at Pro-Life Event

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh faced both applause and criticism on social media for speaking at a pro-life event.

Harbaugh spoke at the “Right to Life” event in Plymouth, Michigan, “to raise money for several pro-life charities and programs in southeast Michigan,” reported USA Today.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” he said, according to Detroit Catholic. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.’”

Some Twitter users defended Harbaugh.

Why is this news? Guy can’t have his opinions? https://t.co/usMg6Cykyu — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 19, 2022

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life.” – Jim Harbaugh Jim Harbaugh is pro-life, and he doesn’t care who knows it. https://t.co/St40qejjad — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 19, 2022

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Jim Harbaugh. https://t.co/J6rCcrWgDi — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) July 19, 2022

Others blasted the coach.

Harbaugh previously implied that Covid was punishment for abortion. His position is not credible. And – newspapers – stop calling them “pro-life.” Until they’re anti-gun and pro-health care, they’re just Theocrats imposing their bullshit religion on others. https://t.co/49h8Dz7TKb pic.twitter.com/ODDe6nPVHX — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 19, 2022

“To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born” – says Man, Jim Harbaugh. “Courage.” So, Women who have abortions are cowards? https://t.co/RoROLyE2Vw — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) July 19, 2022

Reminder: Jim Harbaugh is a man and should have no say in the matter. https://t.co/QmlC8AHAjD — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) July 19, 2022

