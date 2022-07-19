Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Applauded and Called Out for Speaking at Pro-Life Event

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh faced both applause and criticism on social media for speaking at a pro-life event.

Harbaugh spoke at the “Right to Life” event in Plymouth, Michigan, “to raise money for several pro-life charities and programs in southeast Michigan,” reported USA Today.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” he said, according to Detroit Catholic. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.’”

Some Twitter users defended Harbaugh.

Others blasted the coach.

