Plurality of Republicans Believe 79-Year-Old Donald Trump Would Beat Them in a Fist Fight: New Poll

Zachary LeemanMay 7th, 2026, 11:01 am
 

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Could you beat President Donald Trump in a physical fight?

That was the question posed by YouGov in one recent poll  — and it turns out a plurality of Republicans think the 79-year-old president would have the upper hand.

YouGov published the results from their unusual survey question on Wednesday following Trump jokingly asking a child in the White House during an event about physical fitness, “You think you could take me in a fight?”

Trump joked the kid probably “could” take him and it would be “embarrassing.”

According to YouGov, 55% of people think they could take down the president in a physical brawl while 19% believe the former Celebrity Apprentice host would take them down. When the question was posed as whether an “average” American could take Trump in a fight, 66% said an average person would and just 10% said Trump would come out on top.

Democrats are most confident in their physical chances against the president, with 75% saying they’d beat the president and only 5% believing the president could take them.

YouGov noted that more Democratic women have faith they could beat Trump in a fight than Republican men, as 71% of Democratic women bet on themselves against Trump compared to 46% of Republican men.

For Republicans, 33% said they would win in a fight against Trump and 39% said the president would beat them. The other 31% of respondents were not sure of the outcome.

Independents, meanwhile, were more mixed with 55% saying they could take the president and 11% believing he could take them.

YouGov took their hypothetical one step further and also asked who would win in a fight: Trump or an eight-year-old boy.

Overall, 31% said an eight-year-old could overtake Trump and 45% believe the president could hold his own.

Democrats gave the president better odds when matched against a child, with 54% saying the kid would win and 26% having faith in Trump.

More than 70% of Republicans believe in Trump would best the child, but 6% also placed their bets against him. The rest were unsure of the result.

For those identifying as independent, 33% backed an eight-year-old boy in the scenario and 37% backed the president.

The poll was conducted among more than 2,600 U.S. adults following Trump’s “fight” joke at the White House this week. The survey was conducted May 5-6 and carries a margin of error of approximately 2.5%.

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Zachary Leeman

Zachary Leeman covered pop culture and politics at outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, BizPac Review, HollywoodinToto, and others. He is the author of the novel Nigh. He joined Mediaite in 2022.