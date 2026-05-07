Plurality of Republicans Believe 79-Year-Old Donald Trump Would Beat Them in a Fist Fight: New Poll

Could you beat President Donald Trump in a physical fight?

That was the question posed by YouGov in one recent poll — and it turns out a plurality of Republicans think the 79-year-old president would have the upper hand.

YouGov published the results from their unusual survey question on Wednesday following Trump jokingly asking a child in the White House during an event about physical fitness, “You think you could take me in a fight?”

Trump joked the kid probably “could” take him and it would be “embarrassing.”

According to YouGov, 55% of people think they could take down the president in a physical brawl while 19% believe the former Celebrity Apprentice host would take them down. When the question was posed as whether an “average” American could take Trump in a fight, 66% said an average person would and just 10% said Trump would come out on top.

Democrats are most confident in their physical chances against the president, with 75% saying they’d beat the president and only 5% believing the president could take them.

YouGov noted that more Democratic women have faith they could beat Trump in a fight than Republican men, as 71% of Democratic women bet on themselves against Trump compared to 46% of Republican men.

For Republicans, 33% said they would win in a fight against Trump and 39% said the president would beat them. The other 31% of respondents were not sure of the outcome.

Independents, meanwhile, were more mixed with 55% saying they could take the president and 11% believing he could take them.

YouGov took their hypothetical one step further and also asked who would win in a fight: Trump or an eight-year-old boy.

Overall, 31% said an eight-year-old could overtake Trump and 45% believe the president could hold his own.

Democrats gave the president better odds when matched against a child, with 54% saying the kid would win and 26% having faith in Trump.

More than 70% of Republicans believe in Trump would best the child, but 6% also placed their bets against him. The rest were unsure of the result.

For those identifying as independent, 33% backed an eight-year-old boy in the scenario and 37% backed the president.

The poll was conducted among more than 2,600 U.S. adults following Trump’s “fight” joke at the White House this week. The survey was conducted May 5-6 and carries a margin of error of approximately 2.5%.

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