Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the recently-passed Georgia election law.

Amid serious criticism of the new law, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark broached the possibility of the All-Star Game being moved in protest.

On Friday, Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. announced, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” he said in a statement. “We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

JUST IN: @MLB announces it’ll move the All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta due to the state passing a new elections law last week. pic.twitter.com/rBVUQ6FMJG — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 2, 2021

Earlier this week President Joe Biden was asked about the MLB potentially moving the All-Star game, and said he would “strongly support” such a move.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]