President Joe Biden continued slamming the new Georgia election law in an interview Wednesday with ESPN’s Sage Steele.

Steele brought up recent comments from MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark about potentially moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta after Georgia passed that much-criticized law.

Last week Biden railed against the law as an “atrocity” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Steele asked the president earlier tonight, “What do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?”

“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden responded. “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them, they’re leaders.”

He called laws in Georgia and other states “Jim Crow on steroids” and said, “This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 5:40 mark), via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]