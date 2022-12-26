NBC’s Cris Collinsworth Stunned At Pass Attempt By Tom Brady: ‘Like Watching LeBron James Miss a Layup’

NBC’s lead color commentator Cris Collinsworth was puzzled at a pass attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady and the Buccaneers finished off the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader with their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. In a game that featured almost no scoring between the teams, Collinsworth, a former wide receiver, seemed annoyed at the lack of offense.

Known as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, Brady’s season has been awful compared to the standard he set for the first 22 seasons of his career. He and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen officially divorced in October, which was wildly speculated throughout the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Brady’s Buccaneers have a (7-8) record and have a one-game lead over the Carolina Panthers for first in the NFC South Divison, and have struggled to score points this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in points per game.

In Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers and Cardinals combined for nine points in the first half. Brady had the ball with under two minutes to play in the first half and faced a third-and-one on the Bucs’ 30-yard line.

Brady‘s pass was thrown behind Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, and Collinsworth seemed bothered at Brady’s poor pass and compared him to a great from another sport, basketball icon LeBron James.

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said with a chuckle. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup, right here.”

A dumbfounded Collinsworth thought there was a miscommunication between Brady and Gage, but he clearly held Brady to a higher standard than most quarterbacks.

“Now, I don’t know if there’s been some miscommunication over the years with Russell Gage and Tom Brady or over this year,” Collinsworth continued. “I don’t know what I’m watching.”

Watch above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com