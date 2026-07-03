Seven Trump State Fair Attendees Required Advanced Life Support Amid Scorching Heat: Report

CNN’s Brian Todd reported on Friday that seven attendees of President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair required advanced life support, most likely after suffering heat-related ailments.

Organizers temporarily suspended the Freedom 250 festivities Friday afternoon as dangerous heat engulfed the National Mall, urging attendees over loudspeakers to leave the fairgrounds until around 5 p.m. Reporting live from the event, CNN’s Derek Van Dam said temperatures reached 99 degrees with a heat index of 111, calling it “very likely” the hottest Fourth of July celebration Washington, D.C., has ever experienced. Van Dam reported seeing emergency personnel treating heat-stricken attendees, said water refill stations had run dry, and measured ground temperatures at 135 degrees, as visitors crowded into the limited shade available.

Speaking with CNN’s Abby Phillip later on Friday, after the fair had reopened, Todd said, “Despite this pounding, oppressive heat, [guests] came back at about five o’clock EST to get back into the fair.”

He continued, gesturing toward the water visible behind him, “This is a unit of the D.C. Fire Department called ‘Fan Team One,’ and basically, this is what they’re doing. This is a large fan surrounded by about ten nozzles of water, and people are just standing under this, just getting sprayed and doused.”

Referring to an update from law enforcement and White House officials, Todd added:

D.C. and law enforcement officials, White House officials telling us they are really concerned about the heat tomorrow. One official said, “No amount of water is gonna fix this,” and they do expect a lot of heat-related calls. I got some information a short time ago from D.C. Fire and EMS. They said they had 44 patient contacts inside the State Fair there, before it shut down at about 1 pm EST. 44 patient contacts with D.C. Fire and EMS. They did not have a breakdown as to how many of those were heat-related, but 44 contacts; they had 11 people transported. Of those 11 people transported, seven of those had to have advanced life support.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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