NFL Player Whose Story Inspired ‘The Blind Side’ Claims Family Never Adopted Him and Made Millions Off His Name Through Conservatorship

Michael Oher — the former NFL lineman whose life story was depicted in the movie The Blind Side — says the movie was built on a massive lie: he was never adopted.

Oher, 37, filed a petition on Monday to a Tennessee court Monday claiming the Tuohy family concocted the lie “to enrich itself at his expense,” ESPN reported.

In the movie, Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Sandra Bullock, adopts Oher after learning of his rough upbringing. This new support system then leads to Oher fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL.

According to Oher, that adoption never happened. In fact, shortly after he turned 18, Oher alleged the Tuohy family “tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators.” As his conservators, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy controlled his finances and gave themselves the ability to make business deals in his name.

In Monday’s petition filing, Oher asked the court to end the conservatorship.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the filing said. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Additionally Oher claims that the Leigh Anne and Sean — as well as their two children — each received $250,000 and 2.5% of the movie’s “defined net proceeds.” The Blind Side would go on to earn more than $300 million in the box office.

Oher, on the other hand, hasn’t received “any payment whatsoeevr” due to a 2007 contract giving the life rights to his story to 20th Century Fox Studios. He claims he has no recollection of ever signing such a contract.

Oher didn’t take the time to investigate the terms of the movie deal until after he retired in 2016. Then, with the help of attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV, he discovered in 2023 that he was never adopted.

“Mike’s relationship with the Tuohy family started to decline when he discovered that he was portrayed in the movie as unintelligent,” Stranch said. “Their relationship continued to deteriorate as he learned that he was the only member of the family not receiving royalty checks from the movie, and it was permanently fractured when he realized he wasn’t adopted and a part of the family.”

The family did not immediately respond to ESPN’s requests for comments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com