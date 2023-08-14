CNN Asks Former Georgia’s Lt. Gov. About Trump Attack: ‘Do You Believe He’s Trying To Intimidate You As A Witness?’

Georgia’s former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan was asked on CNN if he thought Donald Trump‘s Truth Social attack was “trying to intimidate” him just one day before grand jury testimony.

Duncan is considered a “key witness” as a Georgia grand jury decides whether to bring a fourth indictment against the former president, this time for election interference.

“He’s insulting you and calling you out. Do you believe he’s trying to intimidate you as a witness?” asked CNN’s Boris Sanchez.

“Well, this close into my testimony, which is going to be tomorrow, I’m going to refrain from any comment, with the exception of saying — which was just pointed out — he did misspell my name,” Duncan said.

Trump posted Monday morning:

I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, [sic] will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!

“FNCNN” may be a reference to Trump’s frequent insult that CNN is “fake news.”

Sanchez then asked what Duncan anticipated at Tuesday’s hearing.

“Well, I’m just going to answer the questions as presented to me much like I did in the special grand jury, whatever the questions are to the best of my ability, I’m going to answer the questions,” Duncan said, continuing:

And you know, this is an important part of the healing process for the Republican party. This is painful. This may feel ugly to some. But this is part of this process, right? We’ve got to put these facts and figures and details and reality on display for America, specifically for Republicans to see what reality really is. The social media game that Donald Trump has played over the years, it’s shallow, right? You don’t have to be any more than a few hundred characters’ worth of information with no facts behind it, with no details to stir the crowd. And that’s certainly been his game for a number of years. And it looks like it’s continuing.

