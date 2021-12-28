NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Explains What is and is NOT Science in Interview With Pat McAfee

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed his views on the science of Covid-19 treatments and vaccines at length Tuesday with tank top-wearing former NFL player Pat McAfee.

Rodgers joined Sirius XM’s The Pat McAfee Show as he continues to navigate the fallout from what has been a grueling six weeks, at least off the field. Rodgers indicated he had been “immunized” against the virus in the preseason, and he has been facing nothing but heat since he tested positive for the virus last month.

“I’ve gotten accused of spreading misinformation when I talk about the treatment plan I used to get better, that’s been used by a number of people and doctors,” Rodgers told McAfee, before he cited podcaster Joe Rogan, who he consulted with before taking the drug ivermectin to treat himself.

The NFL star, who is currently in the MVP conversation, then complained that too few people are taking such alternative treatment methods seriously.

“One of my issues, and I’ve brought this up many times, is one: they don’t talk about the fact that you know guys are getting better, people are getting better using these things. That’s fine, you don’t want to talk about that,” the quarterback said. “There’s still zero conversation, at least publicly, around treatment options for people that test positive.”

Rodgers went on to claim that multiple NFL teams and players are now using his method as dozens of players are sidelined with Covid during the last leg of the regular season.

“There’s treatments being talked about behind closed doors. But, publicly, I don’t understand why we can’t talk about treatments. Because I think it needs to be not just talked about with the NFL players but with the rest of the country,” Rodgers said. “That there are ways, whether it’s Delta or Omicron, it seems like there’s not a lot of major symptoms. But if you have dealt it like I did there’s treatment options that actually help.”

Rodgers later challenged his detractors on Covid data, telling McAfee, “If science can’t be questioned, it’s not science anymore, it’s propaganda.”

Rodgers concluded he has no issue with people who are vaccinated. He said, “What I don’t understand is vaccinated people blaming non-vaccinated people because the vaccine that they took to avoid getting the virus didn’t stop them from getting the virus.”

