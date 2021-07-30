NFL’s Cole Beasley Releases Bizarre Anti-Vax Rap: ‘Ain’t No Vaccination For Me…I Got Heavy Nuts’

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley arrived at training camp and read a statement claiming he isn’t anti-vax, he’s just pro-choice. But Beasley continues to double, triple and quadruple down on his stance against the vaccine.

Shortly after his press conference, Beasley tweeted a link to his newest rap song titled Heavy 1s, an ode to his number 11 and if you listen to the lyrics, also seems to symbolize his testicles. “I got heavy nuts,” is prominently featured on the track, along with anti-vax lines such as “ain’t no vaccination for me, only evacuation save ’em homie.”

“To shut my mouth you’re going to have to kill me. If freedom of speech and freedom of choice go out the window then there’s no freedom at all,” Beasley adds after also claiming he’s “too ill to be repaired.”

While the NFL announced 87.9 percent of the league’s players have received at least one Covid-19 shot, a hesitancy to be vaccinated looms for some of the remaining 12 percent. In recent months, Beasley has been one of the NFL’s most outspoken players against getting the vaccine, despite league incentives to do so. He’s reaffirmed his stance in tweets, statements and now rap songs.

Beasley is not new to making music, he released his first album in 2018 and reached No. 7 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts.

