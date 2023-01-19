NHL Network Analyst: Russian Player Who Didn’t Wear Pride Jersey Should ‘Get On A Plane’ to Ukraine and Fight in the War

NHL Network’s EJ Hradek says Russian Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, who didn’t wear a Pride jersey during the team’s Pride night, should “get on a plane” and “get involved” in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

On Tuesday night, Provorov missed the Flyers’ pregame warmup after players on the team wore Pride jerseys with rainbow colors throughout their numbers. After the game, Provorov was asked why he missed the warmup.

“I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and to my religion. That’s all I’m going to say,” Provorov said.

When one media member asked him what religion he practices, Provorov answered Russian Orthodox. Wednesday night on the NHL Network, Hradek said he found the comments disrespectful, and he felt Provorov should leave North America.

“Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable, take less money, and get on with his life that way,” Hradek said. “If it’s that problematic for him.”

The NHL analyst explained that Provorov, 26, came to North America when he was 16 years old to play junior hockey in Canada, so he should be used to the cultural differences compared to his home country of Russia.

“If this is that much of a problem for him to maybe assimilate into his group of teammates and in the community and here in this country, that’s okay. You can feel any way you want,” Hradek added. “If it bothers you that much, there’s always a chance to leave.”

Hradek brought up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and suggested Provorov quit hockey in the NHL and fight in the war.

“Go back to where you feel more comfortable,” Hradek continued. “I understand there’s a conflict of shorts going on over there; maybe get involved.”

NHL analyst says on the NHL Network! that if Philly Flyers Provorov doesn’t want to wear a pro-LBGTQ uniform he should leave America, go back to Russia, and fight in the war against Ukraine. The tolerant left! Holy shit: pic.twitter.com/wWLFBy2stC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2023

Watch above.

