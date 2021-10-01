NWSL Cancels Slate of Weekend Matches Amid Coaching Abuse Scandals

Five matches have been canceled by the National Women’s Soccer League this weekend, after two head coaches were fired over allegations of abusive behavior in the same week. The NWSL made the announcement Friday in a statement.

“The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that given the gravity of the events of the last week, matches scheduled for this weekend will not occur,” the statement read.

“Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better,” league commissioner Lisa Baird added.

“We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

Earlier this week, the Washington Spirit terminated head coach Richie Burke following an investigation over allegations of harassment and a toxic work culture. Following the scandal featuring Burke, North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired Thursday, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Multiple players claimed they were coerced into sexual relationships with Riley going back to 2010. Riley told The Athletic most of the accusations being thrown at him are false.

In the wake of both scandals, many prominent stars from women’s soccer spoke out against the NWSL’s response, including Megan Rapinoe who plays for the league’s OL Reign in addition to being a star for the US Women’s National Team.

“Never once during this whole time was the right person protected,” Rapinoe tweeted, calling the NWSL’s initial response “beyond disrespectful.”

“We refuse to be silent any longer,” the NWSL Players Association said in a statement. “Our commitment as players is to speak truth to power. We will no longer be complicit in a culture of silence that has enabled abuse and exploitation in our league and our sport.”

