Mehdi Hasan Makes a Great Point. Joe Rogan Pushes a New Conspiracy Theory. PLUS: The Greatest Florida Man Video of All Time? | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER: Mehdi Hasan

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan went on a mini-rant against the slanted coverage of how many Americans are refusing to follow vaccine mandates, at the seeming expense of attention provided to just how successful Covid vaccine efforts have been thus far.

Hasan made the salient point that the media’s bias towards conflict and “if it bleeds, it leads” ethos has had a pernicious effect on vaccines by giving an unbalanced amount of coverage to the small minority of those who are refusing, and as a result, are “emboldening” anti-vaxxers.

“Fellow media people! It’s like we sent a man to the moon, and your front page says ‘Still Nobody on Mars!’” Hasan exclaimed.

Hasan mentioned situations where 99% of a company’s staff had been vaccinated, but the headline focused on the 1%, sometimes even amplifying their reasons for not getting the shot.

“It’s not just annoying and inaccurate but amplifying the voices that defy vaccine mandates, you’re emboldening anti-vaxxers,” Hasan declared. Well said.

MEDIA LOSER: Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan continued with his embarrassing efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting on Thursday that President Joe Biden did not actually receive his third dose live on television, out of fears that he might die, black out, or faint.

“Do you think that was a real booster?” Rogan asked his guest, former CIA officer Mike Baker, who said he thought it was “performance art,” and possibly fake.

“I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television,” Rogan replied. “What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints? Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason.”

“What if he dies?” Come on. At this point, the vaccines have been given to hundreds of millions of people, any potential side effects are extremely rare, and even those that do occur are mostly mild and temporary. No one is just suddenly dropping dead after a Covid-19 vaccine. They are, however, continuing to die from Covid, with the vast majority of deaths among the unvaccinated.

