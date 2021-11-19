Ominous Sign: Massive Cleveland Guardians Logo Shatters off Team Store During Rebrand Celebration

The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians. And on the day they made their rebrand official, a giant Cleveland Guardians logo crashing off the team store can only be described as an ominous sign.

Fans lined up outside the teams store Friday morning, waiting to grab some gear and merchandise featuring the new moniker. But less than an hour after the store opened, the giant new Cleveland Guardians sign plummeted off a cement pillar, shattering onto the sidewalk. No one was hurt in the accident.

Local radio host and comedian Bill Squire captured video of the shattered sign in front of the team store.

Is this a bad omen? The @cleguardians team shop sign fell off the building. pic.twitter.com/QLzxjhwfh9 — Bill Squire (@billsquire) November 19, 2021

The rebrand was controversial after Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team held the Indians nickname for more than a century. But after years of criticism that the moniker was offensive, owner Paul Dolan began the process of finding a new team name in 2020 as social unrest throughout the country stemming from George Floyd’s murder caused an epiphany.

In July, the franchise announced they selected the Guardians as their new name. Four months later, they were sued by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, but earlier this week both organizations agreed to share the name.

The agreement paved way for the MLB team to officially became the Cleveland Guardians on Friday Nov. 19, changing their website, social media handles and team store merchandise. The crashing sign, however, depicted a not so warm welcome of the new name.

It’s been 73 years since Cleveland baseball fans have been able to enjoy winning the World Series, the franchise doesn’t need any additional bad omens.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com