Pat McAfee Reveals Brett Favre Has Dropped the Defamation Suit Against Him: ‘I’m Glad We Have All of This Behind Us’

It’s been a good week for media personality and former NFL player Pat McAfee.

After it was reported he’s nearing a deal to bring his show to ESPN, the part-time WWE wrestler revealed on Wednesday that he longer has to deal with the stress of being sued by one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Brett Favre — who sued McAfee in February for defamation regarding the welfare scandal in Mississippi — has dropped the lawsuit.

McAfee opened Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show with the announcement.

“As many of you know, Brett Favre sued me over statements that I made about him on this program,” McAfee said. “As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here, my statements — expressed in comedic style — were based solely on public information and allegations. As I previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre, the football player, and his hall-of-fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi.

“I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now — with no settlement paid — Brett is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than about lawsuits, so I’m glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on.”

In September, a former Mississippi state official pleaded guilty to misappropriating state welfare funding. Around $1 million of that went to Favre for speeches he never gave. Additionally, $4 million was donated to the University of Southern Mississippi to build a new volleyball facility. At the time, Favre’s daughter was a student there.

A few months later, Favre named former NFL player Shannon Sharpe and McAfee in a defamation suit for statements they made about the scandal. On Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed, Sharpe accused him of knowingly taking welfare funds and also called him a “sleazeball.” McAfee said Favre was “stealing from the poor people of Mississippi.”

