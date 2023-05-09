ESPN may soon be the new home for NFL-player-turned-media-superstar Pat McAfee, according to a report from the New York Post.

McAfee is currently in the middle of a $120 million endorsement deal with FanDuel. On his daily show, The Pat McAfee Show, he recently floated the idea of joining a network to “alleviate a lot of the issues” that come with running a show. He said that FanDuel, which created its own network FanDuel TV, doesn’t yet have the infrastructure in place to do that.

McAfee also met with Disney CEO Bob Iger in April and hinted at a future project with a tweet.

“A weatherman and a truck driver’s kick chatted about life today,” McAfee said in the tweet, which included a selfie of the two. “#UpToSomethingSZN”

A weatherman and a truck driver’s kid chatted about life today.#UpToSomethingSZN pic.twitter.com/NPUCkln5N7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2023

No deal has been finalized, the report added, but ESPN “is in pole position.”

In addition to his show, McAfee is also a regular on ESPN during the college football season as a panelist on College GameDay. He’s also become a fan-favorite in the world of professional wrestling, appearing as both a competitor and commentator in WWE programs.

On Monday, McAfee once again hinted at “massive news” coming “in the next 10 days.”

The #UpToSomethingSZN announcement will be coming soon.. This one is VERY large 👀👀 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NWGHCXbTLC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2023

As the New York Post noted, Disney has an upfront scheduled for May 16. At upfronts, companies meet with advertisers and the press to discuss upcoming programming for the season ahead.

