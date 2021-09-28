Pedro Martinez Says ‘Umpires Don’t Know Sh*t About What They’re Doing’ On Live Broadcast

Pedro Martinez hasn’t thrown a pitch in the majors since 2009, but when it comes to blasting umpires, he’s still in his prime.

On Tuesday, the MLB Tonight crew was taking a live look-in at a game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, where D-Backs pitcher Luke Weaver was on the mound with the bases loaded.

As they looked on, Martinez and fellow MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds wondered why Weaver wasn’t being called for a balk for not pausing after coming into the set position. When an umpire rules a pitcher has balked, each baserunner moves up one base.

Reynolds and Martinez watched incredulously as no umpire called a balk on Weaver.

“That’s gotta be a balk!” exclaimed Reynolds.

Martinez replied, “But the umpire does not understand the kind of movement he’s making.”

“So, we meet with umpires before the season starts,” said host Greg Amsinger. “And they talk to all the broadcasters. We bring this up every year, and what we hear from the umpiring side of the argument is, as long as the motion is consistent for that pitcher – he doesn’t alter it – if it’s consistent with base runners on, then it’s not a balk.”

Reynolds replied, “He is consistently balking.”

“He’s never been called for a balk in his career,” replied Amsinger.

“Well, the umpires don’t know shit about what they’re doing,” Martinez retorted, prompting laughter.

“I think we’re on a delay,” said Amsinger, not knowing that either they were not on a delay, or were but the dump button guy was asleep.

“Pedro, four minutes in.”

“I’m sorry, I apologize about that. What can I say?”

“Nothing, nothing else,” said Reynolds. “This is gonna be good. We’re only on for three more hours.”

