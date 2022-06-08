The golf media held Phil Mickelson’s feet to the fire Wednesday, in his first news conference since signing with the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf tour for a reported $200 million.

In a tense session on the eve of the inaugural LIV Golf event in London, Mickelson was grilled about his participation despite having previously called the Saudis “scary motherfuckers to get involved with.”

“Isn’t there a danger that you’re going to be seen as a tool of sportswashing, an attempt to try and improve an image of a human rights abusing regime through sport?” A reporter asked Mickelson. And that ultimately, you could be seen as a Saudi stooge, and that could tarnish your legacy. Are you comfortable with that?

“I don’t condone human rights violations,” Mickelson replied. “I don’t know how I can be any more clear. I understand your question, but again, I love this game of golf, I’ve seen the good it has done, and I see an opportunity for LIV Golf to do a lot of good for the game across the world, and I’m excited to be a part of this opportunity.

Phil Mickelson has responded to questions around whether he’s “being used to try and improve the image of a human rights abusing regime”. More 🔽 #BBCGolf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 8, 2022

Mickelson reiterated the apology that he previously made on social media. But a reporter pressed him for details.

“Can you just clarify what you’re apologizing for?” The journalist asked. “Is it ‘sorry for speaking the truth about the Saudis,’ or are you sorry about the shameless hypocrisy of taking their money anyway?”

Mickelson brushed past the question to give a stock answer.

“I understand that many people have very strong opinions and many disagree with my decision, and I can empathize with that,’’ Mickelson said. “But at this time, this is an opportunity that gives me a chance to have the most balance in my life going forward and I think this is going to do a lot of good for the game.’’

🚨 “I understand people may disagree with my decision.”

🚨 “I will play next week’s US Open.” Phil Mickelson speaks at the Centurion Club on the LIV Golf Series.pic.twitter.com/IvyuY8ImOf — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 8, 2022

The legendary Mickelson is the biggest star to commit to LIV Golf, but other notable names have joined him — and still others are said to be on their way. Major champions Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Graeme McDowell are among those who have joined LIV. And the Telegraph is reporting that 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and former Masters champion Patrick Reed are about to follow suit.

