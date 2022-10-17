Phil Murphy Gets Roasted On Twitter For Congratulating Eagles and Phillies for their Victories While Completely Ignoring Wins by Giants and Jets

Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) received backlash on Twitter after he congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies on their wins — but not the teams that play in New Jersey.

The Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night 26-17, which made them 6-0 on the season. The Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves on Saturday to win the National League Division Series three games to one, and move on to the National League Championship Series where they will face the San Diego Padres.

Murphy congratulated both teams in a tweet on Monday afternoon and ignored the wins by the New York Football Giants and New York Jets on Sunday. The Giants beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20, and the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10.

“It was an unbelievable weekend for @Eagles and @Phillies sports fans in New Jersey. Congratulations to both teams on two incredible games!” the tweet read.

Murphy’s tweet did not sit well with some users who might look at the Giants or Jets as New Jersey’s football team.

