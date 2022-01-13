Portland Pickles Mascot has Social Media Privileges Revoked After Tweeting ‘Disturbing Image’

It takes a special kind of creativity to head the marketing department and social media accounts of a minor league baseball team and the Portland Pickles exemplified that this week.

The collegiate wood bat summer league team allowed their mascot, a giant pickle named Dillon, the opportunity to take over the organization’s Twitter account on Wednesday. The ensuing photo sent by Dillon was suggestive and lewd to say the least, leading the Pickles to quickly pull back the reins on their mascot’s social media privileges.

new phone who dis pic.twitter.com/57JBM6oQbL — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) January 12, 2022

Earlier in the week, the Toronto Raptors’ mascot was scolded for cheering! That’s nothing compared to Dillon’s antics, but it was one-and-done for the giant pickle. Four minutes after tweeting the photo, the organization explained their mascot was attempting to give fans a thumbs up, not some sort of creepy pickle pic.

“We have ended our mascot takeover,” the team tweeted. “It’s come to our attention that this photo can be misinterpreted as a disturbing image. Dillon would like to go on record and say that he was trying to give his fans a thumbs up.”

Although they claimed innocence, it does seem like the Pickles intended for the photo to be “misinterpreted,” especially considering they tagged Oscar Mayer, Manscaped, and California state senator Scott Wiener in the suggestive tweet.

But with more than 11,000 retweets and climbing, the Pickles likely accomplished what they set out to do, even if they offended a few virgin eyes along the way.

