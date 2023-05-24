Punter Matt Araiza may not have to wait long for his next opportunity in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Araiza will be working out with the New York Jets on Wednesday. Schefter got confirmation of the news from JL Sports, Araiza’s sports agency.

Jets are working out free-agent punter Matt Araiza today, his agent @JLSports3 confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2023

Araiza was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was soon named in a civil suit and accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with two other football players while he was at San Diego State University. The Bills released him after the lawsuit was made public. But since then, The San Diego District Attorney’s Office and an independent investigation by the university both turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by Araiza.

Nicknamed “Punt God” by fans in college, Araiza was the university’s second-ever unanimous All-American. In the 2021-2022 college season, he was recognized as the top punter in the country when he received the Ray Guy Award.

Araiza broke his silence the week prior in an interview with OutKick’s Tomi Lahren. In that interview, he expressed confidence that such an opportunity would present itself eventually.

“In my heart, I believe I will get another shot in the NFL,” Araiza said at the time, “and I’m looking forward to that and I’m staying ready, just ready for my name to be called.”

