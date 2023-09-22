Retired QB Andrew Luck Brings Meme to Life With Civil War Getup During Thursday Night Football Appearance

While the outcome of Thursday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants was largely expected, the post-game show offered a pleasant surprise thanks to retired quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck — who shocked the NFL community when he retired during the 2019 preseason at just 29 — appeared on Thursday Night Football to join the crew for a trivia game. He did so sporting a full Civil War soldier uniform, bringing “Captain Andrew Luck” to life.

Throughout his career, it became a running joke that Luck’s physical appearance was more fitting for someone of the 19th century as opposed to today. When Luck still played, a Twitter account of the same name would tweet the results of Indianapolis Colts games as though Luck was writing letters to loved ones during wartime.

To My Men of War — I pray you, do not be afraid. As you forge ahead in battle with Lieutenant Brissett, remember the war we fought, and the victories won. There’s no time to fret as an electric storm lies ahead and we battle in the west. We must emerge true. Hopeful. — Andrew — Captain Andrew Luck (Ret.) (@CaptainLuck_Ret) August 25, 2019

When host Charissa Thompson asked him how he’s been, he fully committed to the bit.

“Great,” Luck said. “The war is over.”

Now a few years removed from the sudden retirement, Luck appears to be in good spirits. He’s also clearly content with his decision — the possibility of replacing Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t enough to pull him away from a part-time gig as a high school football coach.

Watch above via Amazon Prime Video.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com