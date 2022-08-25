Stephen A. Smith Puts Dak Prescott on Blast: ‘Worst Interview in Sports’ and ‘COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME!’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasted Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott as the “worst interview in sports” and a “COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME.”

Last week, NBC Sports’ Peter King interviewed Prescott, who is entering his seventh NFL season, in which the quarterback, according to Smith, didn’t provide anything new.

“Dak Prescott is the worst interview in sports. The most useless, wasted time interview in sports. He has said the same thing every year. No matter what going on with the Cowboys,” said Smith during Wednesday’s First Take.

Smith went on to mock Prescott: “‘I’m very confident in us. I think we’re going to be very good.’”

Smith explained that Prescott gives “no insight.”

He then referred to ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum’s tenure as general manager of the New York Jets, where, according to Smith, he was “Mister CIA.”

“I’ve never seen a man that talks so much that said absolutely nothing in my life! He’s a pro!” said Smith. “You walked away from an interview with Mike Tannenbaum and went like ‘He told me absolutely nothing.’”

Smith said it was understandable that Tannenbaum “was being evasive … as an executive.” But for Prescott, it’s “a different animal.”

“You are the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “When you speak about expectations, it’s the same answer. When you speak about hope, it’s the same answer.”

“He never changes,” shouted Smith.

“It is a complete waste of time to talk to Dak Prescott,” yelled Smith. “The most useless interview in sports is talking to Dak Prescott.”

Asking Prescott what the Cowboys will do “is a waste of time. It’s a waste of camera time, it’s a waste of microphone time, it’s a waste of car service time, it’s a waste of sunshine, it’s a waste of everything!”

