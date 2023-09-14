Stephen A. Smith Reveals Shannon Sharpe-Fox Sports Split Was More One-Sided Than Originally Reported: ‘He Was Pushed Out’

Stephen A. Smith claims the breakup between analyst Shannon Sharpe and Fox Sports 1 wasn’t exactly what it was reported to be.

On Labor Day, Sharpe made his debut on ESPN’s First Take after previously agreeing to a buyout with FS1 back in June. At the time, it was reported that the split was the result is growing tension between Sharpe and Skip Bayless, the second half of FS1’s flagship debate show Undisputed. Ultimately, it seemed as though Sharpe wanted out because Bayless was difficult to work with.

Smith, however, revealed on a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast that Sharpe didn’t want to leave. The conversation began when Budden said he believed Smith took a “jab” at Bayless by being so vocal in his desire to bring Sharpe to ESPN.

“I didn’t look at it that way,” Smith said. “I would have looked at it that way if Shannon left of his own volition. I’m telling you he didn’t. I’m telling you he was pushed out.”

A surprised Budden then said it was the first time he’d heard that version of the story.

“Well I’m telling, and it’s fact,” Smith continued. “Now, they can deny it. He wouldn’t. I can promise you that. He was pushed out. He didn’t wanna leave. He was notified that your services will no longer be needed. But again, that’s his story to tell. But I’m telling you what I know. I’m giving you facts.”

Smith said he was motivated to push for Sharpe because he could relate to his situation. He claimed he was “left for dead” when ESPN fired him in 2009; and at the time, there wasn’t someone in Smith’s current position that had his back like Smith does for Sharpe.

Watch above via Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com