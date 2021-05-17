‘Stop Treating Him Like He’s Some Choke Artist!’: Stephen A. Smith Boldly Picks Steph Curry Over LeBron James In Fiery Debate With Max Kellerman

Steph Curry and LeBron James are set to meet for their fifth clash in the NBA playoffs this week. Curry and the Golden State Warriors previously bettered LeBron three times in the postseason, but picking against King James is still going out on a limb.

During his return to ESPN’s First Take Monday morning after a weeklong vacation, Stephen A. Smith argued that Curry is the player teams should be most scared of in a one-game playoff.

“Steph Curry and LeBron James went against each other in the Finals, how many times? FOUR! How many championships did Steph Curry win? THREE!” Smith passionately told Max Kellerman.

“You might get away with that drivel on some other show, on one of your many other shows…but not here brother,” Kellerman answered, poking fun at his co-host’s affinity for the camera.

Kellerman pointed out that Curry wasn’t even the best player on his own team the last two times the Warriors beat LeBron in the playoffs, citing two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant as the more dominant force during Golden State’s championship run.

“Steph Curry wasn’t better than KD, stop the presses!” Smith sarcastically answered back. “I mean, KD might go down as the greatest scorer in NBA history, the most lethal offensive force this game has ever seen when his career is over. But far be it for somebody to be inferior to Kevin Durant. I mean MY GOD!”

“Stop bringing up five years ago, as if it equates to now,” Smith argued, in response to Kellerman’s statement that Durant is better than Curry. Smith overlooked the fact that he similarly brought up five years ago during the fiery throwdown, by counting Curry’s rings.

“And by the way,” Smith continued. “Steph Curry has showed up in plenty of postseasons and NBA Finals and showed up, stop treating him like he’s some choke artist or something. That’s not who he is!”

Reigning champions, LeBron’s Lakers are betting favorites against Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Play-In Tournament game set for Wednesday, May 19.

