Minnesota Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley went off on Chris Paul on Monday, saying the Phoenix Suns all-star point guard “can’t guard nobody.”

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday, one day after the Suns were humiliated in Game 7 of the NBA Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks in Phoenix, Beverley blasted Paul.

“Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when they play Phoenix Suns,” said Beverley. “Ain’t nobody in the NBA.”

Beverley went on to say that Paul “gets all the petty calls, all the swipe throughs at the end” and that “he should’ve fouled out.”

“He should’ve fouled out. The last game too,” he continued, lamenting Paul making contact with players that should’ve been called a foul. He should’ve fouled out. He can’t guard. He literally can’t guard.”

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that,” added Beverley.

Beverley called Paul “a cone,” meaning that he can’t move.

“Give him the Ben Simmons slander,” he added, referring to the New Jersey Nets player who has come under fire for his work ethic and not being forthcoming about his injuries.

The Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, while the Boston Celtics, who won in Game 7 against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, will play the Miami Heat.

