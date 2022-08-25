Tennis Fans Irate Over Novak Djokovic’s Exclusion from U.S. Open Due to Vax Mandate: ‘What a Farce’

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic announced on Thursday he will not play in next week’s US Open Tennis Championship, drawing outrage from his online supporters.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!” tweeted Djokovic in a post that included a few emoticons.

Djokovic, who lives in Serbia, is unvaccinated and therefore is ineligible from entering the United States, which requires non-U.S. citizen travelers to show proof of vaccination before flying into the country.

Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, was prohibited from playing in the Australian Open in January due to his status of not being vaccinated, but he played in the French Open in May, and Wimbledon in July.

US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster called the outcome “unfortunate.”

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open,” she said in a statement.

Twitter users lamented Djokovic not being able to compete in the tournament.

