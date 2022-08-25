Tennis Fans Irate Over Novak Djokovic’s Exclusion from U.S. Open Due to Vax Mandate: ‘What a Farce’

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic announced on Thursday he will not play in next week’s US Open Tennis Championship, drawing outrage from his online supporters.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!” tweeted Djokovic in a post that included a few emoticons.

Djokovic, who lives in Serbia, is unvaccinated and therefore is ineligible from entering the United States, which requires non-U.S. citizen travelers to show proof of vaccination before flying into the country.

Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, was prohibited from playing in the Australian Open in January due to his status of not being vaccinated, but he played in the French Open in May, and Wimbledon in July.

US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster called the outcome “unfortunate.”

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open,” she said in a statement.

Twitter users lamented Djokovic not being able to compete in the tournament.

So Novak Djokovic is still unable to compete? The Americans have far bigger public health problems to deal with than Djokovic or other unvaccinated travellers. Continuing to force the unvaccinated out of society is not a move based in science. Let Novak play! — Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) August 23, 2022

Not letting Novak Djokovic – the world’s greatest tennis player – in because he’s unvaccinated even while unvaccinated migrants pour in and the CDC acknowledges no difference is the kind of performative, double-standard nonsense that lost the public trust in the first place. 🤡 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 18, 2022

Is there any public health entity saying the current vaccine against the current variant is worth this level of intervention? Seems like fighting an old war here https://t.co/xZWj3i2Xwt — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) August 25, 2022

This is complete bullshit. It was NEVER about the virus or the shots. It was ONLY about power and control. Still is – and always will be. https://t.co/UpExtqHySM — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 25, 2022

This is a joke: Novak freely played in 2021, but is barred from competing in 2022 for not taking the vaccine…even though Covid risks are far lower today, the vaccine is further out of date, and he’s recovered from infection in the last year. What a farce. https://t.co/5rWvH9OIjI — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 25, 2022

Wrong. The ridiculous, anti-science travel ban preventing @DjokerNole from playing is the only thing that matters. https://t.co/EeTYGqzUuR — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 22, 2022

This is absurd — our government refuses to allow Novak Djokovic into the U.S. to play in the U.S. Open because he’s unvaccinated. And each day that passes, feckless rules like this become even *more* absurd. https://t.co/t9Qox25WAS — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) August 25, 2022

BREAKING: CDC update their entry requirements for international travellers – and keep the USA’s discriminatory vaccine requirement despite domestic guidance treating unvaxxed same as vaxxed. Novak Djokovic won’t be competing in the US Open. Disgrace. https://t.co/C57ci5si9o — Ben Leo (@benleo444) August 24, 2022

Ridiculous decision to bar you. Quite ridiculous. There will be no real winner this year with you not there! — Suzanne Evans 💜 (@SuzanneEvans1) August 25, 2022

It’s just too dangerous for you to fly in; Americans, famously healthy and fit, can’t risk these hard won health gains.

🤡 — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) August 25, 2022

This is one of the greatest injustices in the history of sports. I am so sorry Novak. Stay strong in your convictions. — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) August 25, 2022

