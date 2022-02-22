The US Soccer Federation and the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) reached a historic agreement to end their dispute over equal pay, a lawsuit that was filed three years ago.

After the agreement was announced Tuesday, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe joined Good Morning America to discuss the groundbreaking settlement.

“We’re going to look back on this day and say this is the moment US Soccer changed for the better. We can’t go back and undo the injustices that we’ve faced,” Rapinoe said. “The only justice coming out of this is that we know that something like this is never going to happen again and we can move forward in making soccer the best sport that we possibly can in this country and setting up the next generation so much better than we ever had it.”

The dispute stemmed from 2019, when athletes from the World Cup champion USWNT filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer on International Women’s Day. Rapinoe was one of the more prominent voices who spoke on the issue and notably did so at the White House last year.

On Tuesday, a joint statement announced both sides reached a $22 million equal pay settlement, which was significantly less than the nearly $67 million originally sought by the USWNT. But the settlement has still been deemed a “win” by Rapinoe.

“This is a huge win for all women,” Rapinoe added on GMA. “I think we’re going to see that in the coming days and hopefully this will be a day we look back on in a number of years when we’re a little bit older and say that’s the moment that everything changed.”

Watch above via ABC

