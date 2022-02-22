WATCH: Ohio Senate Candidate Totally Snubs Josh Mandel After Wild, Contentious Debate

An Ohio Democratic Senate candidate refused to shake the hand of Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel following a wild and contentious debate between the two on Monday.

During the debate, Mandel recalled that at a bar and restaurant “down the street where I told folks that I’m going to debate Morgan Harper. She’s like AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], only smarter.” Mandel went on to say that Harper is actually “like AOC, only dumber.”

Later on, Mandel said, “Morgan, do you know the only country on the planet where Africans were not brought as slaves? The Jewish state of Israel.”

Israel was founded as the Jewish state in 1948, well after the African slave trade was abolished.

Following the debate, Mandel walked over to Harper, put his left hand on her back and put out his right hand for a handshake only for Harper to give him the cold shoulder.

A Trafalgar Group poll has Mandel as the frontrunner in the GOP primary with 21 percent of the vote. Following Mandel is businessman Mike Gibbons with 16 percent, venture capitalist J.D. Vance with 14 percent, and former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan with 10 percent each. While there has been no recent polling on the Democratic side, the state’s Democratic Party has endorsed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

