This Absolutely Mesmerizing Volleyball Rally Will Blow Your Mind and Have You Mashing the Repeat Button

A rally from a college volleyball match this weekend has gone viral thanks to a number of absolutely incredible shots — and the mindblowing effort of one player who went all out to help her team win.

It happened during the first round Women’s NCAA Tournament contest between Houston and South Dakota in Omaha, NE. With Houston up two sets to one in the best-of-five match, the two sides went back-and-forth in a remarkable moment captured by ESPN which — as of this writing — has been viewed more than 6.5 million times.

The highlight of the surreal exchange was the incredible shot by Houston junior Kate Georgiades. After a teammate hit a wayward shot backwards, Georgiades sprinted and dove into a table behind the court in order to retrieve it. But somehow, she kept the ball in play.

And more amazing still was that Georgiades came back into the play and managed to make another incredible diving shot just a few seconds later.

But those were two of just several surreal shots from both teams during the rally. Houston won the point and went on to wing the match three sets to two.

Watch above, via ESPN.

