Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Speaks Out on Dianna Russini Scandal — Acknowledges ‘Difficult Conversations’ With Family

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged he’s had “difficult conversations” with family members in his first public statement since he was caught in a canoodling scandal with former New York Times reporter Diana Russini.

Vrabel opened up during a press conference in Foxborough on Tuesday.

“Let me first begin by saying thank you, thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter,” Vrabel told reporters. “For me and obviously everybody involved, I know that’s not easy for you, and I respect that. I wish I could have addressed you sooner.”

He added that he felt it was important to have a conversation with the players before addressing the situation publicly.

Vrabel went on: “I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions — that includes me, that starts with me — we never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction.”

“I care deeply about this football team, and I’m excited to coach ’em. Also know that I’m gonna attack each day with humility and focus, and what I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans — most importantly — will get the best version of me going forward. And that’s what I know and I’m excited to do that,” said Vrabel. “I wanted just to address this and thank you for your patience in dealing with a private and personal matter. Thank you.”

Video of Vrabel’s statement was posted to X by MassLive Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.

Vrabel appeared weeks after Page Six published photos of the pair at a luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona.

The photos showed Russini and Vrabel — both married to other people — holding hands, hugging, and sitting by the hotel’s pool together.

Both Russini and Vrabel immediately shot down any speculation of an affair, insisting that they arrived at the hotel separately with their respective friend group.

However, witnesses told Page Six that they didn’t see anyone else around when the pics were snapped.

Russini later resigned from The Athletic.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini said in a letter sent last Tuesday to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg and obtained by The Associated Press.

She added: “Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Vrabel spoke out ahead of the NFL draft, which kicks off on Thursday.

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