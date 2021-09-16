How bad is this Baltimore Orioles season? Well, they’ve got the worst record in Major League Baseball at 46-99. Last week they notched the worst attendance (4,981) in Camden Yards history, only to beat that nadir the very next day (4,965). They’ve had a 14-game losing streak and a 19-game losing streak. Their starting pitching is comically bad, etc. etc. etc. In short, the Orioles stink out loud.

And now, for the first time that anyone can remember, a team’s grounds crew was ejected from a game. Or simply ordered to leave the field. It’s unclear. Either way, that grounds crew belongs to the Orioles.

During the top of the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Yankees in Baltimore, the Orioles grounds crew was positioned behind the tarp on the right field side, as inclement weather was expected in the area. Baltimore was ahead 3-2, but the Yankees were threatening with runners on 2nd and 3rd with one out. Brett Gardner was at the plate facing a 1-2 count when suddenly third base umpire and crew chief Tim Timmons stopped the game.

Initially, YES broadcasters Michael Kay and Ken Singleton seemed to think Timmons was heading toward the Orioles dugout on the first base side to eject a chirping Orioles player or coach from the game.

“Somebody’s out,” asserted Singleton.

When it became clear that Timmons was tossing the entire grounds crew for some reason, both broadcasters were incredulous. “Oh no!” they exclaimed nearly in sync.

About a dozen crew members clad in orange shirts made haste and scurried down the right field line and into a tunnel.

“I didn’t ‘eject’ the grounds crew,” Timmons later texted the Associated Press. “I just didn’t want all of them behind the tarp, especially with the infield in.”

Singleton laughed. “I’ve never seen the ground crew thrown out of a game.”

“Wow,” marveled Kay.

You will not be shocked to learn that after play resumed, Gardner hit a two-run single to put the Yankees ahead 4-3, which ended up being the final score as Aroldis Chapman got the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Just another day in Baltimore.

Watch above via YES Network.

