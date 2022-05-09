TNT Inside The NBA Crew Roasts Sleeping Sixers Fan: ‘That Dude Drunk As Hell!’

The Philadelphia 76ers evened up their series with the Miami Heat, 2-2, Sunday winning Game 4, 116-108 — but the story after the game was a fan in the front row who appeared to be sound asleep at a crucial moment in the contest.

The viral moment was caught in the background by a TNT camera Sunday to close out the third quarter of the game. Thanks to social media, the clip quickly made the rounds — as fans couldn’t get enough of the man’s moment of drowsiness. After the game, the Inside The NBA crew delivered their thoughts on the sleepy fan.

As you pass the one week mark of hearing about Heat Culture nonstop pic.twitter.com/qTm6Z2uQph — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) May 9, 2022

“Oh my goodness,” Charles Barkley said as Ernie Johnson read the tweet aloud.

“He’s a little narcoleptic, I mean he could be narcoleptic,” Kenny Smith replied.

“He not a narc-er, he drunk as hell,” Barkley stated to Smith. “That dude drunk as hell, that dude drunk, stop it.”

“Thank you doctor Barkley,” Johnson said jokingly.

This wasn’t any ordinary fan however as Philly media quickly identified him as local car dealer, David Kelleher, a staple in the community.

Local outlets were able to catch up Kelleher Monday, explaining that viral moment all stemmed from a long weekend filled with college visits and soccer matches for his daughter, leading to the momentary “catnap” during Game 4.

Did you see the #Sixers fan last night who went viral for sleeping during Game 4? We talked to David Kelleher this morning to hear how it all happened. “I just took a catnap.” @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/WbCeIfumSl — Dave Uram (@MrUram) May 9, 2022

“I did have a drink or two,” Kelleher said, “but not a lot. I’m a guy, anybody who knows me knows I can play for long periods of time. I think it contributed, so I just took a catnap.”

The longtime Sixers fan continued, explaining that he saw the fourth quarter and James Harden’s setback threes but was disappointed by Barkley’s callout of him.

“That was a little disappointing but I just fell asleep. I fell asleep for a quick nap, my sales director was with me, he nudged me and woke me up and I watched the rest of the game, unbeknownst that I’d become a viral sensation,” Kelleher said.

Watch above via TNT

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com