Tom Brady Defends Aaron Rodgers Going on a Four-Day ‘Darkness Retreat’ After Online Mockery

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady defended Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers from online mockery after Rodgers revealed plans to embark on a darkness retreat.

The Green Bay quarterback broke the news of his unique trip when he was on The Pat McAfee Show in his weekly Tuesday spot. Rodgers told the show he needs time to decide whether to retire or continue playing in the NFL, so he plans to sit in the dark for four days to help him make the decision.

Rodgers was met with heavy criticism on Twitter for the retreat, so Brady came to the defense of his fellow legendary quarterback on his podcast, Let’s Go! — which was released on Monday — after his co-host Jim Gray asked him about Rodgers’ four nights in darkness.

“Everyone has their different processes they go through. I think we all need to get off our phone a little bit more,” Brady said. “I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence, and a little more peace. And however, he’s going about it, good for him.”

“Everyone’s got their unique way to process the season. We’ve all got to be on; it’s very intense for all of us. It’s nice; everyone gets to choose what they want to do,” Brady said.

NFL insiders have reported that if Rodgers decided to continue to play and request a trade out of Green Bay, he could end up with the New York Jets.

Brady does not want to see Rodgers retire from the NFL and thinks the Green Bay quarterback still has a lot left to prove “because the league needs good quarterbacks.”

Since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in early February, he and Rodgers could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same 2028 class, if the latter decides to hang up his cleats. So it’s possible Brady could want Rodgers to wait an extra year so that he wouldn’t have to share the spotlight in 2028.

