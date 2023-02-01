BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Retirement from the NFL ‘For Good’

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. And this time he says it’s “for good.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winning legend posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning sharing the news with his fans.

“I’ll get right to the point,” Brady said. “I’m retiring. For good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady had been rumored to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent and land in one of several spots — including potentially the Las Vegas Raiders, where his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the head coach. Instead, it’s likely off to the broadcast booth — where Brady has already inked a $375 million deal to join Fox Sports, in a deal that was set to kick in after he hung up his cleats.

The 45-year-old quarterback kept his remarks brief in the video Wednesday.

“You only get one super emotional retirement essay,” Brady joked. “And I used mine up last year.”

Watch above.

This story is breaking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com