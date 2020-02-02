Tom Brady’s Highly Anticipated and Teased Super Bowl Appearance Is Revealed as an Ad

The cryptic Tom Brady tweet of just days ago, that somehow had everyone buzzing, has been revealed to be what was, honestly the most obvious outcome: it was an ad.

The tease from last week:

The misdirection continued in the beginning of the ad, as Brady said that “all good things must come to an end,” causing lumps in throats across the country. But he closed by saying “Me? I’m not going anywhere.”

Much like Mike Bloomberg and Donald Trump, Brady and Hulu immediately released the ad on Twitter after it aired during the live broadcast.

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]