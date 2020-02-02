President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl ad ran in the first quarter of the game and highlighted his role in passing criminal justice reform.

The 30-second ad, which cost the president’s campaign $11 million, featured the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who had been sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug offense. She was famously granted clemency by Trump after Kim Kardashian West lobbied the president on her behalf in a campaign for widespread criminal justice and sentencing reform.

“Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice are getting a second chance,” the text of the black-and-white ad reads as scenes play of an emotional and newly-freed Johnson hugging with her family and thanking Trump. “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform,” the ad’s text continues. “President Trump got it done. Thousands of families are being reunited.”

The president also tweeted out the ad, touting his promise to “restore hope in America” which “includes the least among us.”

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Trump’s 2020 rival Mike Bloomberg has also purchased a Super Bowl ad for later in the game, which also takes a more positive tack and touts the candidate’s own accomplishments rather that attack his political opponents. Bloomberg’s 30-second focuses on the former New York City mayor’s campaign to end gun violence.

