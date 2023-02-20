Utah Lawmaker Rips Shaq And Sir Charles For Calling Salt Lake City A ‘Boring A** City’

Utah State Senator Nate Blouin (D) blasted NBA on TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley for calling Salt Lake City a “boring ass city.”

During Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game broadcast, Barkley and O’Neal thought Utah’s capital was too quiet for them to go out during the night, and the two Hall of Fame players did not mince words about the city and its people.

“These people going to heaven, there ain’t nothing to do in this boring ass city,” said Barkley (aka Sir Charles). “There ain’t nothing to do here!”

“It’s a great city, but there ain’t nothing to do here,” Barkley said. “These people all going to heaven.”

O’Neal echoed Barkley’s opinion about the city and made it seem like he never left his hotel room throughout the weekend.

“I never ate so much room service in my life,” O’Neal said.

Barkley alluded to Utah’s stance on alcohol and tobacco laws throughout the state.

“Can’t smoke, can’t drink. These people going to heaven,” Barkley said.

After the video of Barkley and O’Neal went viral on Twitter, Blouin took time on Twitter to rip the two Inside the NBA hosts for their opinion. The Utah lawmaker wrote:

Super disappointing take. Do better @SHAQ and Charles! Bet y’all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn’t even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change.

Before Barkley decided to take a dig at Salt Lake City, he had to defend himself by saying he was not drunk on the broadcast and blamed it on a faulty microphone, but his co-hosts did not believe him.

In the All-Star game, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team defeated LeBron James’ team 184-175.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

