A rather aggressive goose wandered onto the field during the Cubs-Diamondbacks game in Arizona on Sunday — refusing to leave as the players attempted to continue their Spring Training contest.

The goose parked himself behind Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega, who regularly checked behind him throughout the game, making sure the bird wasn’t causing any trouble.

Fox Sports Arizona’s Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly noticed the goose while commentating on the game, joking on Twitter that Ortega should “watch his back.”

There is just something about @Dbacks and birds.@Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega should most definitely WATCH HIS BACK. (See end of video). pic.twitter.com/LyHohbfmpm — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) March 7, 2021

“We saw some Canada geese flying over before the game, but I didn’t know they had tickets for the game,” they joked before showing a clip of the goose attacking another goose.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo later spoke to Fox Sports Arizona, admitting that the goose was making him “a little nervous right now.”

Torey is keeping an eye on the goose. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/p7REmps0Ak — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) March 7, 2021

“He can probably manage that space pretty well. He can probably out run him right now,” Lovullo said of Ortega, prompting Berthiaume and Brenly to reveal that the goose had just attacked one of its own.

“So, he’s a little aggressive,” they told Lovullo, who chuckled in return, adding, “I love it. You guys don’t miss a thing.”

